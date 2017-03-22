Faith Mazibuko, David Makhura visit Joe Mafela’s family
The MEC and Premier met with Mafela’s family and friends in Bramley, four days after the actor died in a car accident.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Arts and Culture MEC Faith Mazibuko and Premier David Makhura have visited the home of the late Joe Mafela.
The MEC met with Mafela’s family and friends in Bramley, four days after the actor died in a car accident.
WATCH: Government visits family of late Joe Mafela
Mazibuko says Mafela made the entertainment industry what it is today and also ensured artists in South Africa are taken seriously.
“It’s through art and culture that some of us are able to see a free South Africa.”
She says the Shebeleza hitmaker was a champion in his industry and brought joy and laughter everywhere he went.
“As he appeared on our screens and everywhere, he brought joy and laughter in the communities. That is why we are here as the Gauteng provincial government.”
A public memorial for Mafela will be held on Thursday at the Johannesburg Theater.
LISTEN: Producer Roberta Durrant pays tribute to Joe Mafela
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Hannes Baaitjies & Shuping Nose murder trial postponed
-
Competition Tribunal hears of R69.5 million Citibank agreement
-
Search for missing hiker temporarily suspended
-
DA seeks answers from ministers over chief justice office burglary
-
Pathologist: Lekita Moore sustained severe wounds to her breasts, groin
-
MEC puts plans in place to prevent escalation of social workers’ strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.