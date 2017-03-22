Faith Mazibuko, David Makhura visit Joe Mafela’s family

The MEC and Premier met with Mafela’s family and friends in Bramley, four days after the actor died in a car accident.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Arts and Culture MEC Faith Mazibuko and Premier David Makhura have visited the home of the late Joe Mafela.

Mazibuko says Mafela made the entertainment industry what it is today and also ensured artists in South Africa are taken seriously.

“It’s through art and culture that some of us are able to see a free South Africa.”

She says the Shebeleza hitmaker was a champion in his industry and brought joy and laughter everywhere he went.

“As he appeared on our screens and everywhere, he brought joy and laughter in the communities. That is why we are here as the Gauteng provincial government.”

A public memorial for Mafela will be held on Thursday at the Johannesburg Theater.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)