Go

De Lille urges Imizamo Yethu residents to work with City of CT

Some residents have disregarded a court order preventing them from rebuilding while the city’s re-blocking process was underway.

FILE: Hout Bay residents have begun to rebuild their homes after a devastating fire ravaged Mandela Park. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Hout Bay residents have begun to rebuild their homes after a devastating fire ravaged Mandela Park. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

IMIZAMO YETHU - Mayor Patricia de Lille has appealed to Imizamo Yethu residents to work with the City of Cape Town on the re-blocking of an area devastated by fire.

The city has been working on a plan designed to create space between informal structures, which will help prevent the spread of fires and make services more accessible.

The blaze killed four people and left 7,000 homeless.

Some residents have disregarded a court order preventing them from rebuilding while the City of Cape Town’s re-blocking process was underway.

De Lille has told residents in Madiba Square she does not want to use the interdict and will give them a chance to demolish structures themselves.

“If we can get Imizamo Yethu right, it would be the first time in the history of fire in Cape Town where the city and the community work together to re-block.”

Nomuhle Mthandana broke down her structure on Tuesday and like others she has agreed to wait for the city.

“It’s a good idea but the city is now taking a long time. I don’t think they will start assisting us as of tomorrow (Thursday).”

The city will be giving residents building materials once the re-blocking is completed.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

