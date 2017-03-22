Popular Topics
Blue Downs CPF in talks with Delft taxi owners amid violence

It’s believed the fighting could be linked to a dispute over taxi routes allegedly taken over by illegal operators.

Police impound a taxi during an operation in Cape Town following two fatal shooting incidents in the Delft and Nyanga areas. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
Police impound a taxi during an operation in Cape Town following two fatal shooting incidents in the Delft and Nyanga areas. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Blue Downs cluster Community Policing Forum (CPF) says talks are underway with taxi owners in Delft amid violence in the area.

Two taxi drivers were shot dead in Delft and Philippi East last week.

This week a driver was stabbed at Cape Town Station.

It’s believed the fighting could be linked to a dispute over taxi routes allegedly taken over by illegal operators, but authorities are still investigating the motives.

Blue Downs cluster CPF Chairperson Reginald Maart said: “Community members are now scared to take taxis because of shootings around that area. We’ve made numerous attempts at meeting with taxi owners.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

