Blue Downs CPF in talks with Delft taxi owners amid violence
It’s believed the fighting could be linked to a dispute over taxi routes allegedly taken over by illegal operators.
CAPE TOWN - The Blue Downs cluster Community Policing Forum (CPF) says talks are underway with taxi owners in Delft amid violence in the area.
Two taxi drivers were shot dead in Delft and Philippi East last week.
This week a driver was stabbed at Cape Town Station.
It’s believed the fighting could be linked to a dispute over taxi routes allegedly taken over by illegal operators, but authorities are still investigating the motives.
Blue Downs cluster CPF Chairperson Reginald Maart said: “Community members are now scared to take taxis because of shootings around that area. We’ve made numerous attempts at meeting with taxi owners.”
#sapsWC Ongoing multidisciplinary taxi ops in #Delft & #Nyanga yield success. 10 Guns seized. 32 Taxis impounded. MEhttps://t.co/lxdWxdOd1d pic.twitter.com/Ke72qGDajn— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 20, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
