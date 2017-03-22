Ahmed Kathrada Foundation confident struggle stalwart will recover
JOHANNESBURG – The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says it’s confident the struggle stalwart will recover.
The Foundation’s Neeshan Balton was speaking at the inter-faith prayer session held at the Liliesleaf Farm in Sandton on Tuesday where religious and political leaders prayed for Kathrada.
The gathering was held on Human Rights Day as a celebration of Kathrada’s life which was dedicated to realising a non-racial and free South Africa.
Balton says Kathrada wanted to take some politicians to Robben Island in assisting them to understand the history of the country.
“With Malema and Maimane, as young people, so that they would understand the history and they would understand where it came from, not wanting to engage them on their party choices or the ideological views.
“And that’s the kind of person, that we think, still has a major role to play in this country.”
Kathrada remains in a stable condition in a Johannesburg hospital after a blood clot was removed from his brain.
Advocate George Bizos, Kathrada's close friend, also had a few words to share.
“I got into his car, he took me to his flat in Johannesburg and cooked a wonderful meal that I didn’t have throughout my childhood.”
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has thanked people from all over the globe for their wishes.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
