Zuma: We must never forget Sharpeville
The president was joined by his deputy at the official Human Rights Day celebrations in King William’s Town.
JOHANNESBURG – The ruthless killing of dozens during the Sharpeville massacre is a sacrifice that should never be forgotten by South Africans who now enjoy the freedom that comes with democracy, President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday.
The president, along with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, attended the official Human Rights Day celebrations in King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape.
21 March marks the day in 1960 when police opened fire, killing 69 and wounding 180 others during a mass march against South Africa's pass laws.
Anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko is also being remembered at this year's commemorations, 40 years after he was beaten to death by police at the age of 31.
#HumanRightsDay President Jacob Zuma says the memorial grave site in Steve Biko's name is for the country to be able to honour him— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2017
#HumanRightsDay Zuma:he made a mark that was felt & made an impact.We thought we would be with the family and remember Biko's contribution— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2017
Zuma says history should not be repeated.
“We come from a history where there was a scant regard for fundamental human rights. It is most fitting that we pause and remember the past as to learn from it and not repeat.”
He laid a wreath at the black consciousness leader's newly revamped memorial grave site.
