Zane Dangor says his family traumatised following break-in

Dangor says it’s suspicious that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza experienced a similar ordeal at his home a week earlier.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Social Development Director-General Zane Dangor says his family has been traumatised by what he calls a strange break-in at his Florida home.

But he doesn’t want to link the incident to a weekend burglary at the Chief Justice’s office.

On Monday, two cars pulled up at Dangor’s home and their drivers asked Dangor’s helper to open the gate.

When she refused, they forced their way into the house and became involved in an altercation with his son.

The family managed to hide themselve s in a bedroom and the men left without taking anything.

“In my case, I see as an act of intimidation. For me, I think I’d have felt better if they had stolen the TV or they had stolen something because that would have appeared as part of normal crime but this is suspicious as they took nothing and it’s very intimidating.”

Dangor says he will wait for the outcomes of any possible investigation that might link the break-in at his Florida home to incidents at the Chief Justice’s office and the home of Magwaza.

He says the fact that the men didn’t take anything, suggests that the break-in was an act of intimidation.

“There’s not much more that whatever it is that they came for can get out me from an informational perspective other than intimidation, for whatever reason they think it’s necessary.”

At the same time, Magwaza has confirmed that Dangor called him soon after the break-in and they discussed how one of the cars used in Monday’s incident resembled a suspicious vehicle spotted outside his home a week earlier.

Magwaza says while he was at a meeting, his family alerted him to a car parked in front of their home.

The man left soon after they threatened to call the police.

“It might be on the Chief Justice or some other group and then it's somebody else and in my house, it was somebody else. But this whole thing is too much of a coincidence.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)