VW emissions scandal could spread to South Africa

Lawyer Damon Parker says the lawsuit is about ethics with people feeling cheated.

FILE: A street sign can be seen in front of the illuminated logo of German car maker Volkswagen (VW). Picture: AFP.
FILE: A street sign can be seen in front of the illuminated logo of German car maker Volkswagen (VW). Picture: AFP.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A class action lawsuit in the UK over the VW emissions scandal could spark similar cases in other countries, including South Africa.

More than 35,000 people in Britain are being represented with the number expected to grow to 100,000 or more.

The carmaker used technology to misrepresent emission levels of nitrogen oxide.

Lawyer Damon Parker says the lawsuit is about ethics with people feeling cheated.

“People feel strongly about the environment and corporates and it’s an important corporate scandal.”

Parker says while regulations are different in countries like South Africa, it's possible motorists there will unite in a similar kind of lawsuit.

In the UK, VW is likely to answer the lawsuit once it gets to court.

