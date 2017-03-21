Trainee pilot narrowly escapes Hekpoort plane inferno
Paramedics say the trainee pilot was flying solo in Gauteng on Tuesday afternoon when his light aircraft encountered engine problems.
JOHANNESBURG – A pilot has narrowly escaped from the wreckage of a plane crash near Hekpoort.
The plane went down at an Oostermoed Farm, and the man was pulled out of moments before the aircraft burst into flames.
The plane went down at an Oostermoed Farm, and the man was pulled out of moments before the aircraft burst into flames.
Netcare 911's Chris Botha says, “Paramedics have now treated the man on scene. He sustained serious injuries and has been taken to the nearest hospital for further treatment.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
