Say goodbye to Spur’s buy 1 get 1 free burger Mondays
Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder says while it was a difficult decision to end the special, it had to be done for affordability reasons.
CAPE TOWN – Next week will see the end of the popular Buy One, Get One Free Monday Burger special at Spur.
Every Monday, for the past several years, snaking queues could be seen at Spur franchises across the country as patrons lined up for the burger deal.
Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder says that while it was a difficult decision to end the special, it had to be done for affordability reasons.
“It’s become an institution over the last five years. Our franchise has found itself in a difficult position with food inflation galloping over the last two years and unfortunately, we can’t afford it anymore.”
The steakhouse is also planning new additions to its menu.
Spur's Kids Eat Free Wednesdays and One, Two, Free Steak Thursdays specials will end in April.
