Sars stands by tax refund processes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 25°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

Sars stands by tax refund processes

The institution's critics have claimed it could be holding back tax refunds to boost its tax collection figures.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it's standing by its processes as it prepares for an investigation by the tax ombudsman judge Bernard Ngoepe.

On Monday Sars said it had been informed by Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas that the Finance Ministry had given permission for Ngeope to investigate its systems after a series of complaints that it's been delaying the paying out of tax refunds.

The revenue service’s Sandile Memela says they have nothing to worry about from this investigation.

“Much as we are accused of massaging the statistics that highlight the effectiveness of our systems, we stand by them.”

The institution's critics have claimed it could be holding back tax refunds to boost its tax collection figures.

The last restructuring at Sars was strongly criticised by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan after its commissioner Tom Moyane refused to obey Gordhan's instruction to stop implementing his planned changes.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA