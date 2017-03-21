Sars stands by tax refund processes
The institution's critics have claimed it could be holding back tax refunds to boost its tax collection figures.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it's standing by its processes as it prepares for an investigation by the tax ombudsman judge Bernard Ngoepe.
On Monday Sars said it had been informed by Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas that the Finance Ministry had given permission for Ngeope to investigate its systems after a series of complaints that it's been delaying the paying out of tax refunds.
The revenue service’s Sandile Memela says they have nothing to worry about from this investigation.
“Much as we are accused of massaging the statistics that highlight the effectiveness of our systems, we stand by them.”
The last restructuring at Sars was strongly criticised by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan after its commissioner Tom Moyane refused to obey Gordhan's instruction to stop implementing his planned changes.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
