Sars confident about strength of its systems

Sars says the investigation by Tax Ombudsman Judge Bernard Ngoepe will provide the public with the necessary confidence in its systems.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it's confident about the strength of its systems and that it will fully comply with the investigation into its processes by Tax Ombudsman Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

The institution confirmed on Monday that the probe into the late payment of tax refunds will go ahead after Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas granted permission for the investigation.

Ngoepe has previously said he'd received so many complaints about late refund payments that he'd written personally to Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane.

The revenue service says it believes this investigation will provide the public with the necessary confidence in its systems and that it will give the judge any help he needs.

Last month, Sars flatly denied that they were any problems with its refund system and also denied holding back money to improve its tax collection figures.

The institution says that there's been an increase in fraud and so it has to tighten up its processes.

But Moyane has been criticised by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan after Moyane refused to stop restructuring the organisation.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)