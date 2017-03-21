SA brings A-game against hockey competition favourites
The South African Special Olympics 2017 floor hockey team took on Team Canada-West.
AUSTRIA - The South African Special Olympics 2017 floor hockey team battled it out against what might be considered one of this year's World Winter Games strongest teams.
Team Canada-West started the game out strong, scoring two goals by the second round.
But the South African team came out in the third round with a renewed strength, and scored the equaliser by half time.
Shortly thereafter, Canada scored again and was once again in the lead, remaining so by the fifth round.
But again in the sixth, South Africa came out fiercely, dominating the round, scoring two goals in quick succession, leaving Canada on the back foot.
"It was hectic. They came one, two, three up to four, and that's where I became very excited," said South African head coach Morongwa Petlo.
With the score at 4-3 to South Africa, the team fought to keep their lead, but the much larger Canadian team pushed through, forcing another goal to make it 4-4.
"It was tough, that was a war. Everyone was fighting, everyone was fighting to win the game," said Petlo.
Late in the eighth, Canada scored their fifth goal, and with the time running out, South Africa was now looking for the draw.
The teams fought on, the match becoming increasingly physical, and at least two players sustaining injuries.
By the final whistle, Canada had managed to hold on to its lead, winning the game 5-4.
GALLERY: SA Special Olympics 2017 floor hockey team takes on Team Canada-West
All images by Thomas Holder/EWN.
