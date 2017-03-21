Religious leaders pray for Kathrada’s recovery

Religious leaders and a few political dignitaries have gathered at the Liliesleaf Farm to pray for the recovery of the struggle stalwart.

JOHANNESBURG – An inter-faith prayer session is underway at the Liliesleaf Farm in Sandton, where religious and political leaders are praying for struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

The gathering is being held on Human Rights Day, in celebration of Kathrada’s life and contribution to realising a non-racial and free South Africa.

Religious leaders and a few political dignitaries have gathered at the farm to pray for his speedy recovery.

#Kathrada Inter-Faith prayer gathering for struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada also affectionately known as 'Uncle Kathy'. KS pic.twitter.com/gB2scMBXif — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2017

Kathrada remains in a stable condition in a Johannesburg hospital after a blood clot was removed from his brain.

Advocate George Bizos, Kathrada's close friend, had a few words to share.

“I got into his car, he took me to his flat in Johannesburg and cooked a wonderful meal that I didn’t have throughout my childhood.”

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has thanked people from all over the globe for their wishes.

