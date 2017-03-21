Numsa approaches Mkhwebane over RAF dispute
The union wants an investigation into how cash constraints at the firm are impacting its core function of compensating victims of road accidents.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has lodged a complaint with the Public Protector's office against the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
The union says it would like an investigation into how the cash constraints at the company are impacting its core function of compensating victims of road accidents.
The RAF was declared bankrupt earlier this year.
Phakamile Hlubi says the union would like the Public Protector to investigate whether the removal of computers from the RAF's offices violates the Protection of Personal Information Act.
“Frankly, we don’t trust the RAF to give us the answers on this issue. It’s very important that the Public Protector looks at whether the confidentiality of the accident fund claimants have been violated in any way.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.