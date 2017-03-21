Numsa approaches Mkhwebane over RAF dispute

The union wants an investigation into how cash constraints at the firm are impacting its core function of compensating victims of road accidents.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has lodged a complaint with the Public Protector's office against the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

The union says it would like an investigation into how the cash constraints at the company are impacting its core function of compensating victims of road accidents.

The RAF was declared bankrupt earlier this year.

Phakamile Hlubi says the union would like the Public Protector to investigate whether the removal of computers from the RAF's offices violates the Protection of Personal Information Act.

“Frankly, we don’t trust the RAF to give us the answers on this issue. It’s very important that the Public Protector looks at whether the confidentiality of the accident fund claimants have been violated in any way.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)