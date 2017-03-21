N12 reopened following massive pile up

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 25°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

N12 reopened following massive pile up

The road was closed following the crash involving 17 cars and five trucks just after Snake Park.

N12 Putfontein crash left 1 person dead and around 60 injured. Picture: Twitter/@Netcare911_sa.
N12 Putfontein crash left 1 person dead and around 60 injured. Picture: Twitter/@Netcare911_sa.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African National Road Agency Limited says the N12 east near Putfontein has been cleared following Tuesday morning's major pile up between Johannesburg and Emalahleni.

The road was closed following the crash involving 17 cars and five trucks just after Snake Park.

The road's agency says misty weather contributed to the accident.

Sanral's Gail Bester says, “There was a lot of debris, oil spills and this was removed with the assistance of contractors and the road has been reopened since 1:30pm this afternoon.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA