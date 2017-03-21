N12 reopened following massive pile up

The road was closed following the crash involving 17 cars and five trucks just after Snake Park.

JOHANNESBURG – South African National Road Agency Limited says the N12 east near Putfontein has been cleared following Tuesday morning's major pile up between Johannesburg and Emalahleni.

The road's agency says misty weather contributed to the accident.

Sanral's Gail Bester says, “There was a lot of debris, oil spills and this was removed with the assistance of contractors and the road has been reopened since 1:30pm this afternoon.”