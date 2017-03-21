N12 reopened following massive pile up

PAC recommits to Sharpeville ideals
Local
The road was closed following the crash involving 17 cars and five trucks just after Snake Park.
JOHANNESBURG – South African National Road Agency Limited says the N12 east near Putfontein has been cleared following Tuesday morning's major pile up between Johannesburg and Emalahleni.
The road was closed following the crash involving 17 cars and five trucks just after Snake Park.
The road's agency says misty weather contributed to the accident.
Sanral's Gail Bester says, “There was a lot of debris, oil spills and this was removed with the assistance of contractors and the road has been reopened since 1:30pm this afternoon.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.