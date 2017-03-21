OR Tambo heist: Lamborghini not bought with stolen money

Five people appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday, including the real owner of the sports car, in connection with the multi-million rand robbery.

PRETORIA – It’s now emerged that the white Lamborghini doing the rounds on social media was not bought with the proceeds of the OR Tambo International Airport heist and the person standing next to it in the picture is not the suspect, but a police investigator.

Five people appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday, including the real owner of the sports car, in connection with the multi-million rand robbery.

The latest arrests bring to seven the number of people arrested in connection with the incident.

Several gunmen held up security at the airport two weeks ago before making off with a substantial amount of foreign currency.

Attorney Victor Nkhwashe says his client Tando Sonqishe appeared in court alongside four other men in connection with the OR Tambo International Airport robbery.

A photograph of a white Lamborghini own by Sonqishe has gone viral on social media but, contrary to some reports, it was not bought with loot stolen in the airport heist.

Rather, it was purchased about three years ago.

It’s also been confirmed that the person in the picture isn’t Sonqishe but one of the police officers who was at the suspect’s house on Saturday when he was arrested.

The five suspects have been remanded in custody and will apply for bail next week.

SUSPECT A BUSINESSMAN

Sonqishe described himself as a businessman and made headlines in 2015 when he sued a car dealership for refusing to return a R1.1-million deposit he paid for a Porsche 911.

Contrary to reports that Sonqishe bought his white Lamborghini with the spoils of the airport robbery, it has been confirmed that he has, in fact, owned the vehicle for about three years now.

The officer, whose name is known to Eyewitness News, has taken to Facebook to correct reports suggesting that he is the suspect.

Three of Sonqishe’s co-accused France Manaka, Job Mnisi and Tshepo Thokune are believed to be security guards based at the airport.

The fifth suspect arrested at the weekend is a man named Prince Dube.

The matter has been postponed until next Tuesday, when the suspects are expected to apply for bail.

It’s understood the State will oppose their application.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)