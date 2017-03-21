Manenberg mother (21) killed in gang crossfire

Mishkah Hendricks was pushing a pram with her six-month-old baby inside down Rio Grande Street when a stray bullet struck her.

CAPE TOWN – A 21-year-old mother has been shot and killed in gang crossfire in Manenberg.

It's believed her two teenage siblings were also with her when the shooting occurred at the weekend.

All three children were unharmed.

Manenberg community leader Roegshanda Pascoe says witnesses who saw the gunmen take the young mother's life say he's still walking freely in the community.

“I am just scared of my emotions. I sat down yesterday and was thinking that a year ago, in February, Manenberg was ripped apart when two mothers were brutally shot and killed. Here we are in March again and a young mother has been shot and killed, leaving a baby behind.”

Police are investigating a case of murder.

At the same time, since last year a new technology called Shotspotter is being used in Manenberg in an attempt to curb gun violence.

WATCH: Gun violence in gang land

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)