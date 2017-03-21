Man City charged with misconduct in Liverpool game
Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by City players after he awarded Liverpool a spot kick following a Gael Clichy foul on Roberto Firmino.
LONDON – Manchester City were charged with misconduct by the FA on Monday for the way their players reacted to a 50th minute penalty that saw Liverpool take the lead in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at the Etihad stadium.

Former City player James Milner scored from the spot after Clichy, who had raised his boot on Firmino, and David Silva were booked. Some City players continued to remonstrate afterwards.
The hosts equalised 18 minutes later through Sergio Aguero.
“It is alleged that in or around the 50th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” the governing body said in a statement.
City, who have until 1800 local time on Thursday to respond to the charge, are third in table, a point ahead of Liverpool, who have played a game more, but 12 adrift of leaders Chelsea.
