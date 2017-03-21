Man City charged with misconduct in Liverpool game

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 25°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

Man City charged with misconduct in Liverpool game

Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by City players after he awarded Liverpool a spot kick following a Gael Clichy foul on Roberto Firmino.

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Facebook
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

LONDON – Manchester City were charged with misconduct by the FA on Monday for the way their players reacted to a 50th minute penalty that saw Liverpool take the lead in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at the Etihad stadium.

Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by City players after he awarded Liverpool a spot kick following a Gael Clichy foul on Roberto Firmino.

Former City player James Milner scored from the spot after Clichy, who had raised his boot on Firmino, and David Silva were booked. Some City players continued to remonstrate afterwards.

The hosts equalised 18 minutes later through Sergio Aguero.

“It is alleged that in or around the 50th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” the governing body said in a statement.

City, who have until 1800 local time on Thursday to respond to the charge, are third in table, a point ahead of Liverpool, who have played a game more, but 12 adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA