Lekita Moore’s murder accused denies leaving party with her

Cameron Wilson is also facing four other murder charges in the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN – A youth accused of killing 18-year-old Lekita Moore in Valhalla Park, denies leaving a party with her, despite contradicting witness testimony.

Wilson continues to deny involvement in Moore's killing.

Mercia Moore has testified that the accused was aggressive with her sister the afternoon before she was killed.

She’s told the court the accused and a friend fetched her sister at the karaoke party.

This was the last time the teenager was seen alive.

Wilson claims he left the party alone and went straight home.

But his grandmother, Mary Wilson's testimony contradicts this.

She says he only got home later the next morning.

