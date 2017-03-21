CT residents told to brace for very hot conditions

Weather forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says several weather advisories have been issued ahead of this heatwave.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Weather Service says hot and dry conditions leading to extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected to last throughout today.

The afternoon temperatures across the Western Cape are reaching mid to high 30s.

“We are expecting relief into tomorrow into the mid-30s.”

Meanwhile, stage 2 of the 2017 Absa Cape Epic had to be shortened to 62 kilometres as race medics warned of a combination of heat and humidity could endanger the health of riders.

The race was supposed to be 102 kilometres - from Hermanus to Greyton - but instead will end in Caledon.

Several riders have suffered from heat-related ailments in the first two days of the race with temperatures peaking at 40°C.