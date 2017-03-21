Popular Topics
CT employers asked to introduce flexi working hours to reduce traffic

The City of Cape Town will be spending R750 million over the next five years to address infrastructure problems that contribute to congestion.

FILE: Traffic in Cape Town. Picture: Xolani Koyana/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town employers are being asked to introduce flexible working hours and allow remote working as part of a strategy to reduce congestion on the city’s roads.

The strategy, which will be presented to council for approval next week, proposes carpooling, public transport and parking incentives to disrupt regular peak hours.

Authorities say Cape Town is the fastest growing and most congested city in South Africa.

The City of Cape Town will be spending R750 million over the next five years to address infrastructure problems that contribute to congestion.

It's also looking to improve access to public transport.

Mayco member for Transport Brett Herron says the city wants to encourage motorists to shift their mode of transport.

“So the travel demand strategy is how the city can influence the use of our road network by shifting the times that people are travelling, the need to travel and the role parking plays in trip generation.

The city says it will be speaking to employers soon, to consider flexible working hours and compressed work weeks to alleviate peak hour travel.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

