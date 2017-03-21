City of CT to spend over R300m on emergency water schemes
Consumption is still exceeding the target of 700 million litres per day by 50 million litres.
CAPE TOWN – There is now only 18.6% of potable water left in dams supplying Cape Town.
Consumption is still exceeding the target of 700 million litres per day by 50 million litres.
The City of Cape Town will spend R315 million over the next three years on emergency water schemes, which will include looking into the viability of desalination.
The municipality estimates that there is just over 100 days of water left in the city’s six feeder dams and it will have to start extracting from groundwater sources.
The municipality’s Xanthea Limberg says: “One will include the drilling of boreholes into Table Mountain and we’ll see an additional yield of 2 million litres being supplied as a result of that.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Zane Danger unable to open case with police after break-in
-
[CARTOOON] #HumanRightsDay?
-
RAF: Numsa strike ‘unreasonable and without merit’
-
Zane Dangor confirms burglary at his home
-
Manyi resigns from operational duties at Black Business Council
-
#RandReport: The rand at 19-month high, Naspers leads stocks higher
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.