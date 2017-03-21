City of CT to spend over R300m on emergency water schemes

Consumption is still exceeding the target of 700 million litres per day by 50 million litres.

CAPE TOWN – There is now only 18.6% of potable water left in dams supplying Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town will spend R315 million over the next three years on emergency water schemes, which will include looking into the viability of desalination.

The municipality estimates that there is just over 100 days of water left in the city’s six feeder dams and it will have to start extracting from groundwater sources.

The municipality’s Xanthea Limberg says: “One will include the drilling of boreholes into Table Mountain and we’ll see an additional yield of 2 million litres being supplied as a result of that.”

