1 dead, scores injured in N12 pile-up near Benoni
JOHANNESBURG – One person has been killed and scores more have been injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the N12 east near Putfontein in Benoni.
It’s unclear what caused this morning's crash.
Emergency services and paramedics are on scene.
Netcare 911's Chris Botha said: “One person is in a critical condition and around 60 people have been injured between serious and minor. The entire highway has been closed and we ask people to stay away until emergency services clear the scene.”
N12 Putfontein crash leaves 1 dead around 60 injured @ewnupdates @JacaNews @News24 @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/KeOW0BiGps— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) March 21, 2017
