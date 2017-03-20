Zane Dangor confirms burglary at his home

Dangor says he was not at home when two men arrived at his house and told the helper they had been sent by him to fix something.

JOHANNESBURG - Former social development director general Zane Dangor has confirmed that his home has been burgled.

Dangor, who was not home at the time, says two men arrived at his house earlier on Monday and told the helper they had been sent by him to fix something.

After encountering resistance from the helper, they then allegedly forced their way into the home and were involved in a struggle with Dangor’s son - who tried to keep the criminals out of the house.

Dangor says his son managed to get away and locked himself, his sister, the helper and Dangor's granddaughter in one of the bedrooms.

The former DG says the attackers had already fled when police arrived.

“It was a house robbery in the middle of the day with two cars. Police say they can’t really make a case because nothing was stolen but I need to go back to the police station in the morning.”

Earlier this month, Dangor resigned from his Social Development Department post amid a legal battle into the distribution of social grants.

In 2014, Sassa’s contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court, preventing it from being renewed and leaving uncertainty around whether 17 million South Africans will receive their social grant payouts on 1 April.

However, the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and CPS are under a constitutional obligation to continue to pay social grants on 1 April until another entity is able to do so.

Further, CPS's contract has been extended for 12 months, with the suspension of the invalidity of the contract extended.

CHIEF JUSTICE BURGLARY

The office of the Chief Justice says it’s consulting the security cluster ministries to put measures in place to secure judiciary offices following a burglary over the weekend.

Thieves broke into the secure office park in Midrand early on Saturday morning and stole 15 computers containing the personal information of the country’s judges.

The police have assigned a senior detective and team to investigate the matter.

The office of the Chief Justice’s Nathi Mncube says they are working closely with the police and have been advised not to divulge any further information about the burglary.

He did, however, say they are consulting colleagues in the cluster to improve security at the offices of the judiciary.

Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says the police have offered to review the security arrangements.

It’s emerged that the thieves ignored computers on the first floor of the building, and opted to take equipment from the human resources department on the first floor, suggesting they were specifically targeted.

It’s also being investigated why security was unable to respond quick enough to the triggered alarm to catch the thieves in the act.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)