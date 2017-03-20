Popular Topics
Stransky suffers horror crash in Cape Epic

This is Stransky’s eighth Cape Epic and he was paired up with former Sharks centre Jeremy Thomson in the Grand Masters category.

World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky. Picture: Facebook.
World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky. Picture: Facebook.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky crashed out of the 2017 Absa Cape Epic after a shocking crash in Sunday’s 26km Prologue stage at Meerendal Wine Estate.

The 49-year-old Stransky, who has become an avid mountain biker since retirement, was rushed to hospital after breaking a rib and puncturing a lung coupled with a bloodied face.

This is Stransky’s eighth Cape Epic and he was paired up with former Sharks centre Jeremy Thomson in the Grand Masters category.

OUCH! Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky after falling off his bike in the Cape Epic.

Posted by SA Rugby magazine on Sunday, 19 March 2017

