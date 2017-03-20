Stransky suffers horror crash in Cape Epic

-
Fire crews continue to battle blaze in Rooi Els
-
Man nabbed with truckload of drugs near Laingsburg
-
Casac: Chief Justice office break-in no ordinary crime
-
Joe Mafela remembered as people's person
-
Mexico drug war investigators unearth 47 more skulls in mass graves
-
Chief Justice office break-in: Questions raised over target
-
Doubles delight: Klaasen gives partner Ram birthday win
-
Pedal power: Gruelling Cape Epic gets going in WC
-
Federer tops Wawrinka in all-Swiss Indian Wells final
-
Spurs and United keep up pressure as City and Liverpool draw
-
Man United punish struggling Boro despite Mourinho's pessimism
-
[WATCH] SA turns heads at the 2017 Special Olympics
-
[LISTEN] Producer Roberta Durrant pays tribute to Joe Mafela
-
Fans continue to pay tribute to musical legend Chuck Berry
-
How touch can shape a baby's brain development
-
[GALLERY] The 2017 Cape Town Carnival in pictures
-
Kanye West set to release new music - report
-
'Sgudi 'Snaysi' producer: Joe Mafela was an 'observer of life'
-
Joe Mafela's family to celebrate his life as an entertainer
-
[WATCH] The Pixies, support bands rock Brakpan
-
[LISTEN] 'The marriage may be over but we are parents forever'
-
Trollip joins chorus of those distancing DA from Zille's colonialism tweets
-
DA yet to consider whether to lay charges against Zille
-
DTI says it won't interfere in Black Business Council politics
-
[BREAKING] Court sets aside decision to appoint Ntlemeza as Hawks head
-
Pressure mounts on DA over Zille colonialism comments
-
Zuma: It's my prerogative to act against Dlamini when time is right
-
[OPINION] Accountability & the deplorable Dlamini
-
[OPINION] Why Assad's gains don't translate to success in Syrian peace talks
-
[OPINION] How are human rights faring in SA two decades after democracy?
-
[OPINION] Social grants crisis tests powers of Constitutional Court
-
[OPINION] Accountability in a time of uncertain political winds
-
[OPINION] Call on South Africans to #TakeOnRacism
-
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017
-
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western Cape
-
World Economic Forum 2017
-
Matric Results 2016
-
2016: A look at the year in news
-
[LIVE BLOG] ANC NEC briefing
-
[LIVE BLOG] Black Friday fever hits SA
-
Understanding municipal politics: Exploring fruitless & wasteful expenditure
-
Municipal Spending: The key factors
-
[LISTEN] Money and relationships
-
4 leadership lessons from a self-made tech millionaire
-
High Court: Letsoalo failed to convince court in his application
-
Eskom eases job loss fears over closure of coal stations
-
Numsa to march against RAF
-
[WATCH] Zuma launches Invest SA
Stransky suffers horror crash in Cape Epic
This is Stransky’s eighth Cape Epic and he was paired up with former Sharks centre Jeremy Thomson in the Grand Masters category.
CAPE TOWN – World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky crashed out of the 2017 Absa Cape Epic after a shocking crash in Sunday’s 26km Prologue stage at Meerendal Wine Estate.
The 49-year-old Stransky, who has become an avid mountain biker since retirement, was rushed to hospital after breaking a rib and puncturing a lung coupled with a bloodied face.
This is Stransky’s eighth Cape Epic and he was paired up with former Sharks centre Jeremy Thomson in the Grand Masters category.
OUCH! Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky after falling off his bike in the Cape Epic.Posted by SA Rugby magazine on Sunday, 19 March 2017
