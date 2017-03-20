Soweto Highway closed due to protest in Mzimhlophe

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) say it is unsafe for motorists to drive on the highway.

JOHANNESBURG – The Soweto Highway has been closed by protesting residents in Mzimhlophe with burning tyres.

The residents are apparently protesting over land evictions in their area.

Metro Police’s Wayne Minaar has urged motorists to use other routes.

“Motorists can use Elias Motsoaledi or Klipspruit Valley Road as alternative routes. There’s also tyres being burnt on top of the railway line above the bridge.”

