Soweto Highway closed due to protest in Mzimhlophe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Soweto Highway closed due to protest in Mzimhlophe

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) say it is unsafe for motorists to drive on the highway.

Picture: Tshepo Lesole/Eyewitness News.
Picture: Tshepo Lesole/Eyewitness News.
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Soweto Highway has been closed by protesting residents in Mzimhlophe with burning tyres.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) say it is unsafe for motorists to drive on the highway this morning.

The residents are apparently protesting over land evictions in their area.

Metro Police’s Wayne Minaar has urged motorists to use other routes.

“Motorists can use Elias Motsoaledi or Klipspruit Valley Road as alternative routes. There’s also tyres being burnt on top of the railway line above the bridge.”

More to follow.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA