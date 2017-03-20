SACP not scared to split alliance
The party is currently considering breaking away from the ANC to contest 2019 elections on its own.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it's not scared to break away from the African National Congress (ANC) and contest elections on its own as a way of re-configuring its alliance with the party.
The party is currently considering contesting elections on its own in 2019.
On Sunday SACP general secretary and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande told members of the communist party that they needed to send delegates to its July conference who were not afraid to be bold while making decisions.
The party has appeared to become more frustrated with ANC decisions over the last few months, and has been highly critical of the lack of action against Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
The party's second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila says they are prepared to take drastic action if necessary.
“It means that we will force the reconfiguration of the alliance in different forms than through the talks that we then feel have no consequences – we can just hold good meetings [but] there is no action taken against wrongdoers.”
The SACP met with the governing party last week, and is due to meet them again in a week's time.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Limpopo Health to conduct post-mortem on Middelburg pupil
-
City approves state-owned company to run Cape Town Stadium
-
John Kani remembers Joe Mafela’s selfless nature
-
The truth about this white Lamborghini & the OR Tambo heist
-
City of CT could tighten straps on water usage
-
Limpopo Health wins bid against pastors using harmful substances
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.