SACP not scared to split alliance

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it's not scared to break away from the African National Congress (ANC) and contest elections on its own as a way of re-configuring its alliance with the party.

The party is currently considering contesting elections on its own in 2019.

On Sunday SACP general secretary and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande told members of the communist party that they needed to send delegates to its July conference who were not afraid to be bold while making decisions.

The party has appeared to become more frustrated with ANC decisions over the last few months, and has been highly critical of the lack of action against Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

The party's second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila says they are prepared to take drastic action if necessary.

“It means that we will force the reconfiguration of the alliance in different forms than through the talks that we then feel have no consequences – we can just hold good meetings [but] there is no action taken against wrongdoers.”

The SACP met with the governing party last week, and is due to meet them again in a week's time.

