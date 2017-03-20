Mokonyane alerted to hotel room burglary by security

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was sleeping at the Garden Court Holiday Inn when a window leading to her room was forcefully opened.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a case of theft after a hotel room that Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was staying in was burgled in Mthatha.

Mokonyane was sleeping at the Garden Court Holiday Inn during the early hours of Sunday morning when a window leading to her room was forcefully opened.

Her handbag was stolen, along with cellphones, a tablet and other personal belongings. She was not harmed.

The minister’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says she was alerted to the incident by security.

"She was woken up by security at the hotel after realising that the window was open whilst doing their rounds and that window then alerted them that there might have been a break-in or a problem at the hotel (sic)."