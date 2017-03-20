Mokonyane alerted to hotel room burglary by security

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Mokonyane alerted to hotel room burglary by security

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was sleeping at the Garden Court Holiday Inn when a window leading to her room was forcefully opened.

FILE: Water & Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane at and event at the Vaal Dam. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: Water & Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane at and event at the Vaal Dam. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a case of theft after a hotel room that Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was staying in was burgled in Mthatha.

Mokonyane was sleeping at the Garden Court Holiday Inn during the early hours of Sunday morning when a window leading to her room was forcefully opened.

Her handbag was stolen, along with cellphones, a tablet and other personal belongings. She was not harmed.

The minister’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says she was alerted to the incident by security.

"She was woken up by security at the hotel after realising that the window was open whilst doing their rounds and that window then alerted them that there might have been a break-in or a problem at the hotel (sic)."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA