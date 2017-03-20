Police officer killed, 12 others injured in car crash

Some items stolen from Mokonyane recovered
Local
A police rugby team was travelling from Welkom back to Cape Town when the accident occurred outside Richmond in the Northern Cape.
CAPE TOWN – A police officer has died and t12 other people have been injured when their minibus overturned on the N1 on Sunday.
A police rugby team was travelling from Welkom back to Cape Town when the accident occurred outside Richmond in the Northern Cape.
The police’s Mohale Ramatseba said: “We had just overturned and one person was killed, eight slightly injured, four were seriously injured and two were not injured. The injured were taken to Richmond Hospital for treatment.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.