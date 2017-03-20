Police officer killed, 12 others injured in car crash

A police rugby team was travelling from Welkom back to Cape Town when the accident occurred outside Richmond in the Northern Cape.

CAPE TOWN – A police officer has died and t12 other people have been injured when their minibus overturned on the N1 on Sunday.

A police rugby team was travelling from Welkom back to Cape Town when the accident occurred outside Richmond in the Northern Cape.

The police’s Mohale Ramatseba said: “We had just overturned and one person was killed, eight slightly injured, four were seriously injured and two were not injured. The injured were taken to Richmond Hospital for treatment.”