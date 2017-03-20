Popular Topics
Ntlemeza urged to appeal court ruling on his appointment

Paseka Motsoeneng, also known as Pastor Mboro, has told his congregation that former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza deserves to hold a position in high office.

Former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza speaking at the Incredible Happenings Katlehong following the High Court in Pretoria’s ruling to have his appointment set aside. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN
Former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza speaking at the Incredible Happenings Katlehong following the High Court in Pretoria’s ruling to have his appointment set aside. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Members of the Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong on the East Rand have urged former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza to appeal a judgment by the High Court in Pretoria, which ruled that he must vacate his position.

On Friday, the court ruled that Police Minister Nathi Nhleko’s decision to appoint Ntlemeza as the head of the Hawks was unlawful.

However, the City Press is reporting that Nhleko will seek leave to appeal.

Paseka Motsoeneng, also known as Pastor Mboro, has told his congregation that Ntlemeza deserves to hold a position in high office.

Ntlemeza responded by saying he would continue to fight crime.

“The Hawks will go on to do their work, to deal with the mandate given to them.”

Lobby groups Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation argued in court that Ntlemeza is not fit to hold office.

In 2015, Judge Elias Matojane ruled that Ntlemeza was dishonest, lacked integrity and honour and had tried to mislead the court.

However, Pastor Mboro described Ntlemeza as a man of integrity who is passionate about fighting crime.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

