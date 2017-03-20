Office of Chief Justice working on securing judiciary offices
Thieves broke into the secure office park in Midrand and stole 15 computers containing the personal information of the country’s judges.
PRETORIA - The office of the Chief Justice says it’s consulting the security cluster ministries to put measures in place to secure judiciary offices following a burglary over the weekend.
Thieves broke into the secure office park in Midrand early on Saturday morning and stole 15 computers containing the personal information of the country’s judges.
The police have assigned a senior detective and team to investigate the matter.
The office of the Chief Justice’s Nathi Mncube says they are working closely with the police and have been advised not to divulge any further information about the burglary.
He did, however, say they are consulting colleagues in the cluster to improve security at the offices of the judiciary.
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says the police have offered to review the security arrangements.
It’s emerged that the thieves ignored computers on the first floor of the building, and opted to take equipment from the human resources department on the first floor, suggesting they were specifically targeted.
It’s also being investigated why security was unable to respond quick enough to the triggered alarm to catch the thieves in the act.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
