Mourinho would prefer Europa League glory to top-four finish
Manchester United moved up to fifth in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.
LONDON - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he would rather win the Europa League this season than finish in the top four of the Premier League, even if his side will be fighting their hardest to do both.
United, who won the League Cup last month, moved up to fifth in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, with a 3-1 league win at Middlesbrough on Sunday. They face Anderlecht next month in the Europa League quarter-finals.
"If I can choose, I will choose the Europa League rather than to finish fourth because it gives us the same – Champions League football," the 54-year-old told the club website.
"It is a trophy, it is prestige, it is Europe and it means playing a European Super Cup fixture next year."
The Portuguese manager acknowledged the importance of a top-four finish but said the club's rivals had a distinct advantage in not having to campaign on both European and domestic fronts heading into the final stretch of the season.
"I know Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City do not play in Europe, they only have one match per week," he added.
"But we are going to fight like we did [against Middlesbrough]."
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.