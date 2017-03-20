Mourinho would prefer Europa League glory to top-four finish

Manchester United moved up to fifth in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

LONDON - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he would rather win the Europa League this season than finish in the top four of the Premier League, even if his side will be fighting their hardest to do both.

United, who won the League Cup last month, moved up to fifth in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, with a 3-1 league win at Middlesbrough on Sunday. They face Anderlecht next month in the Europa League quarter-finals.

"If I can choose, I will choose the Europa League rather than to finish fourth because it gives us the same – Champions League football," the 54-year-old told the club website.

"It is a trophy, it is prestige, it is Europe and it means playing a European Super Cup fixture next year."

The Portuguese manager acknowledged the importance of a top-four finish but said the club's rivals had a distinct advantage in not having to campaign on both European and domestic fronts heading into the final stretch of the season.

"I know Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City do not play in Europe, they only have one match per week," he added.

"But we are going to fight like we did [against Middlesbrough]."