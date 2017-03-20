Knysna teens due in court over gang rape

Four Knysna teenagers are expected to appear in the local magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

CAPE TOWN - Four Knysna teenagers are expected to appear in the local magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The group has been in custody since their arrest a month ago.

The 15-year old girl was reportedly lured to a house in an area known as White Location outside Knysna last month.

She was then repeatedly raped, allegedly by the four co-accused.

With assistance from the community, the teens aged between 16 and 17 were arrested shortly after the incident.

They have since abandoned their bail application.

The White Location community is furious over the brutal rape and is calling for the harshest possible punishment.

The rape survivor is receiving ongoing counselling.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)