Knysna teens due in court over gang rape
Four Knysna teenagers are expected to appear in the local magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.
CAPE TOWN - Four Knysna teenagers are expected to appear in the local magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.
The group has been in custody since their arrest a month ago.
The 15-year old girl was reportedly lured to a house in an area known as White Location outside Knysna last month.
She was then repeatedly raped, allegedly by the four co-accused.
With assistance from the community, the teens aged between 16 and 17 were arrested shortly after the incident.
They have since abandoned their bail application.
The White Location community is furious over the brutal rape and is calling for the harshest possible punishment.
The rape survivor is receiving ongoing counselling.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC: Chief Justice's office burglary an attack on democracy
-
SABC denies claims it cannot pay employees this month
-
Phahlane appoints senior detective to lead probe into Chief Justice burglary
-
Phahlane calls for space to conduct probe into OR Tambo heist
-
Fire destroys three structures near Pringle Bay
-
DA's Steenhuisen stands by claim Mahlobo behind Chief Justice office break-in
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.