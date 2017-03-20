Imizamo Yethu residents cleared to start rebuilding homes
De Lille is planning to ask national government to declare the settlement a disaster area in order to get additional financial assistance.
CAPE TOWN – Several Imizamo Yethu residents who were displaced following one of the worst fires in a Cape Town informal settlement can officially start rebuilding their homes on Monday.
It's been a tense weekend between some residents and City of Cape Town officials who did not want building to commence before the re-blocking process had been completed.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille sought an urgent court interdict on Saturday to stop residents from building before the municipality gave the go-ahead.
Kelly Sitsha is one of dozens of Imizamo Yethu residents who lost her home in last weekend’s devastating fire.
Sitsha says she decided to start rebuilding her home as she couldn't continue sleeping in the marquee tents set up by city bosses.
“Why should I stop building my house? My tent is cold and my kid has got asthma, so if I’m going to stay in the tent, it’s not safe for us.”
De Lille says officials have needed to ensure the site is clear and safe for residents to rebuild and for all residents to receive fire-resistant building material.
“It’s going to take some time to get all the services to get back to normal but for now we want to start on Monday.”
De Lille is planning to ask national government to declare the settlement a disaster area in order to get additional financial assistance.
The City has spent more than R10 million on relief efforts so far.
WATCH: Finding hope in the ashes: Cape Town rallies round to help fire victims
More in Local
-
Chief Justice office break-in: Questions raised over target
-
Ntlemeza not giving up despite court ruling
-
Metro cop shot in Mitchells Plain
-
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation thanks SA for wishing stalwart a speedy recovery
-
ANC: Chief Justice's office burglary an attack on democracy
-
SABC denies claims it cannot pay employees this month
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.