Imizamo Yethu residents cleared to start rebuilding homes

CAPE TOWN – Several Imizamo Yethu residents who were displaced following one of the worst fires in a Cape Town informal settlement can officially start rebuilding their homes on Monday.

It's been a tense weekend between some residents and City of Cape Town officials who did not want building to commence before the re-blocking process had been completed.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille sought an urgent court interdict on Saturday to stop residents from building before the municipality gave the go-ahead.

Kelly Sitsha is one of dozens of Imizamo Yethu residents who lost her home in last weekend’s devastating fire.

Sitsha says she decided to start rebuilding her home as she couldn't continue sleeping in the marquee tents set up by city bosses.

“Why should I stop building my house? My tent is cold and my kid has got asthma, so if I’m going to stay in the tent, it’s not safe for us.”

De Lille says officials have needed to ensure the site is clear and safe for residents to rebuild and for all residents to receive fire-resistant building material.

“It’s going to take some time to get all the services to get back to normal but for now we want to start on Monday.”

De Lille is planning to ask national government to declare the settlement a disaster area in order to get additional financial assistance.

The City has spent more than R10 million on relief efforts so far.

