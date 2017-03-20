De Lille urges Capetonians to curb water consumption
Amid the growing water crisis in the province, Mayor Patricia De Lille said the city had to reduce its consumption to 700 million litres a day.
CAPE TOWN – Mayor Patricia de Lille has made another appeal to Cape Town residents to reduce their water consumption.
The City of Cape Town says it's looking into short-term emergency water supply measures, including the Table Mountain aquifer and a desalination plant on the West Coast.
Speaking at Monday's mayoral committee meeting, De Lille said the city had to reduce its consumption to 700 million litres a day.
The city says should there be below average rainfall this winter, its six dams will not be able to recover sufficiently and could run dry before winter next year.
Mayor Patricia de Lille said: “Again we are trying very hard as a collective to get Cape Town to use a target of 700 million litres of water per day.”
As of Monday, 20 March dam levels have dropped to 29.1% which is 1.4% down from a week ago. So the city is left with 103 days of useable water at current consumption levels.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
