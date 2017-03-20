2 JMPD officers caught on camera taking bribe under investigation
In the video, two men can be seen emptying their pockets and handing over the money to the officers.
JOHANNESBURG - Two Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers are being investigated after they were caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe on Albertina Sisulu Road in Bez Valley.
A video, believed to have been taken by another motorist using a cellphone, was sent to the JMPD on Saturday.
The pair were stripped of their uniforms on Sunday morning.
The JMPD says the person who took the footage can contact them on 011 490 1797 or visit their internal affairs office at the corner of Village Road and Loveday Street during office hours to give a statement.
Officials say the person’s statement will help to secure the case.
In the video, two men can be seen emptying their pockets and handing over the money to the officers.
One of the officers, who sits in the passenger seat of a marked JMPD vehicle, is seen putting his hand in one of the men’s pockets.
A case of extortion has been opened at the Jeppe Police Station and will be handed over for prosecution.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.