2 JMPD officers caught on camera taking bribe under investigation

JOHANNESBURG - Two Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers are being investigated after they were caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe on Albertina Sisulu Road in Bez Valley.

A video, believed to have been taken by another motorist using a cellphone, was sent to the JMPD on Saturday.

The pair were stripped of their uniforms on Sunday morning.

The JMPD says the person who took the footage can contact them on 011 490 1797 or visit their internal affairs office at the corner of Village Road and Loveday Street during office hours to give a statement.

Officials say the person’s statement will help to secure the case.

In the video, two men can be seen emptying their pockets and handing over the money to the officers.

One of the officers, who sits in the passenger seat of a marked JMPD vehicle, is seen putting his hand in one of the men’s pockets.

A case of extortion has been opened at the Jeppe Police Station and will be handed over for prosecution.

