[LISTEN] SA 2nd most entrepreneurial nation in Africa
Radio 702 | Research by Global Entrepreneurship and Development Institute ranks SA 55th out of 137 countries ahead of Russia, Brazil, China.
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bridget Evans, director South African Breweries foundation, on the Global Entrepreneurship Congress of 2017, which took place in Sandton from 13 to 16 March 2017.
The first of its kind on the continent, the convention hosted 8,500 from 117 countries. Speakers at the event included Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.
