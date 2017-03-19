[LISTEN] SA 2nd most entrepreneurial nation in Africa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

[LISTEN] SA 2nd most entrepreneurial nation in Africa

| Research by Global Entrepreneurship and Development Institute ranks SA 55th out of 137 countries ahead of Russia, Brazil, China.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bridget Evans, director South African Breweries foundation, on the Global Entrepreneurship Congress of 2017, which took place in Sandton from 13 to 16 March 2017.

The first of its kind on the continent, the convention hosted 8,500 from 117 countries. Speakers at the event included Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA