Search continues for 2 missing UWC students at Strand beach

CAPE TOWN – Police divers are searching for two University of the Western Cape students who went missing while swimming in the Strand.

It’s understood a church group from the institution had visited the beach on Saturday.

Some of the members entered the water in a no-swimming zone notorious for its big waves and strong rip currents.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) arrived on the scene after being alerted of four drowning incidents. Two of the students have been rescued.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon says, “NSRI Gordon’s Bay emergency services and lifeguard from Strand Life Saving Club searched extensively yesterday for two people that are missing, two males, age 19 and 20 from the University of the Western Cape.”