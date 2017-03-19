Mokonyane loses belongings in hotel break in
The department says Mokonyane was sleeping in the early hours of this morning when the intruder’s forcefully opened a window and took her handbag.
JOHANNESBURG – Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane had her belongings stolen after intruders entered a hotel room she was staying in at the Garden Court hotel in Mthatha.
The department says Mokonyane was sleeping in the early hours of this morning when the intruder’s forcefully opened a window and took her handbag which had a cellphones, tablets and other belongings.
The minister spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the minister was unharmed and police are investigating.
“The minister was in Mthatha attending the OR Tambo memorial lecture and attending a family wedding. The police in Mthatha are investigating, and we look forward to the outcomes of the investigation.”
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] ‘The marriage may be over but we are parents forever’
-
[LISTEN] SA 2nd most entrepreneurial nation in Africa
-
76 patients evacuated following WC hospital fire
-
KZN clinic shooting leaves woman critically wounded
-
5 arrested in latest OR Tambo heist breakthrough
-
Mandla Mandela: Kathrada remains a hero of SA’s democracy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.