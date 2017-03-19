Mokonyane loses belongings in hotel break in

The department says Mokonyane was sleeping in the early hours of this morning when the intruder’s forcefully opened a window and took her handbag.

JOHANNESBURG – Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane had her belongings stolen after intruders entered a hotel room she was staying in at the Garden Court hotel in Mthatha.

The department says Mokonyane was sleeping in the early hours of this morning when the intruder’s forcefully opened a window and took her handbag which had a cellphones, tablets and other belongings.

The minister spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the minister was unharmed and police are investigating.

“The minister was in Mthatha attending the OR Tambo memorial lecture and attending a family wedding. The police in Mthatha are investigating, and we look forward to the outcomes of the investigation.”