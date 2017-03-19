76 patients evacuated following WC hospital fire

The old section of the Swartland District Hospital in Malmesbury caught alight late Saturday, resulting in 76 patients being evacuated.

CAPE TOWN – Officials have started investigating the cause of a fire at Malmesbury's Swartland Hospital after the old section of the district hospital caught alight late Saturday, resulting in 76 patients being evacuated.

#SwartlandHospital Officials say the first alert for the fire emergency was recorded at 16:15 yesterday afternoon. KB pic.twitter.com/6e2PqpCxEq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2017

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mobombo visited the facility earlier on Sunday.

#SwartlandHospital WC Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo visiting the Swartland Hospital after a blaze destroyed a section of the facility. KB pic.twitter.com/6NWhrxwJq7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2017

The fire damaged section of the hospital is cordoned off with police tape.

Officials say some patients who were in a stable condition have been discharged.

#SwartlandHospital People returning beds from the church hall, where patients were kept until they were transported to nearby facilities. KB pic.twitter.com/72zAdPWKSy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2017

A plan is in place to provide them with out of hospital care.

Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says some patients who had been moved to a local church hall are being taken to other healthcare facilities.

“I am very happy in terms of how we have handled the situation when it comes to patient and staff safety.”

The hospital has been shut down until the investigation has been completed.