Mandla Mandela: Kathrada remains a hero of SA’s democracy
The Mandela Royal House has wished Ahmed Kathrada, who is in hospital surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain, a speedy recovery.
JOHANNESBURG – The Royal House of Mandela has wished struggle veteran, and African National Congress stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, a speedy recovery.
Kathrada has been in hospital, following a surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.
The family says while it’s heartened that his operation was successful, and he's in a stable condition, they hold him in their hearts and prayers, as he embarks on the journey to full recovery.
Chief Mandla Mandela says Kathrada’s family and the entire nation recognise the role and contribution he has played.
Mandela says struggle veteran remains a hero of the South African democracy.
“Kathrada, well known as ‘Uncle Kathy’, that iNkosi Dalibunga my grandfather incarcerated to life in prison with and has sacrificed a lot for all of us as South Africans to be where we are today.”
