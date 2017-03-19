[LISTEN] Money and relationships
Radio 702 | Azania Mosaka chats to financial planner Kim Potgieter about the difficulties people experience in relationships when it comes to money.
Azania Mosaka chats to financial planner Kim Potgieter about the difficulties people experience in relationships when it comes to money.
Potgieter offers sound advice on how to deal with money matters which can sometimes end in breakups or divorce.
She says money is like oxygen - without it people can’t really do anything and what is important is what value people put on it.
Potgieter says often people don’t talk about money and have continued to ignore the importance it plays in their lives and how they should manage it.
She says it’s not a bad thing to have a good relationship with money and be open about how to save and plan ahead.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Allan Gray doesn’t want CPS to make profit illegally
-
[LISTEN] South Africans opting for alternative transport to avoid traffic
-
[LISTEN] How to protect yourself from identity theft
-
[LISTEN] CPS explains why Sassa should urgently close deal
-
[LISTEN] Gene discovery puts SA cardiology research on the map again
-
[LISTEN] Your rights as a South African when arrested abroad
-
[LISTEN] 'SA should never have bid for Commonwealth Games'
-
[LISTEN] Sassa lawyer explains why ConCourt deadline was missed
-
[LISTEN] Why do some women fake orgasms?
-
[LISTEN] Anti-Racism Week: Call for South Africans to overcome racism
-
[LISTEN] Child road death stats too high
-
[LISTEN] How to make your blended family work
-
[LISTEN] The Banting Pocket Guide – an easier guide to banting
-
[LISTEN] How Gauteng is tackling nyaope addiction
-
[LISTEN] Money, money, money: Fix your wealth-destroying habits
-
[LISTEN] SAA lost more than R10.6bn of taxpayers’ money under Myeni - Outa
-
[LISTEN] Will SA see another ANC breakaway party?
-
[LISTEN] Happy 50th birthday Krugerrand!
-
[LISTEN] Cuckoo? South African spends R5m on racing pigeon
-
[LISTEN] If you were dying, would you help your partner find new love?
-
[LISTEN] Does SA need more social media regulation?
-
[LISTEN] Fears as CT teens go missing
-
[LISTEN] 'Untreated mental illnesses cost SA R35bn'
-
[LISTEN] In conversation with SA’s youngest MP Hlomela Bucwa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.