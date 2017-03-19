[LISTEN] Money and relationships

Radio 702 | Azania Mosaka chats to financial planner Kim Potgieter about the difficulties people experience in relationships when it comes to money.

Potgieter offers sound advice on how to deal with money matters which can sometimes end in breakups or divorce.

She says money is like oxygen - without it people can’t really do anything and what is important is what value people put on it.

Potgieter says often people don’t talk about money and have continued to ignore the importance it plays in their lives and how they should manage it.

She says it’s not a bad thing to have a good relationship with money and be open about how to save and plan ahead.