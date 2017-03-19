Leicester continue revival under Shakespeare
The visitors produced a superb first half as early goals by Riyad Mahrez and centre back Robert Huth gave them a 2-0 lead.
LONDON – Leicester City continued their revival under new manager Craig Shakespeare as a 3-2 win at West Ham United on Saturday gave the English champions their first away league win of the season.
Shakespeare’s fourth successive victory in all competitions since he took over from Italian Claudio Ranieri last month left Leicester in 14th position on 30 points from 28 games, six above the relegation zone.
The visitors produced a superb first half as early goals by Riyad Mahrez and centre back Robert Huth gave them a 2-0 lead and Jamie Vardy made it 3-1 after Manuel Lanzini had pulled one back with a brilliant free kick.
The Foxes were on the back foot after Andrew Ayew headed in West Ham’s second and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel producing two stunning saves to deny Andy Carroll while Ayew blasted over the bar with the goal at his mercy.
