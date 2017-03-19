Legendary actor Joe Mafela dies

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 39°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Legendary actor Joe Mafela dies

Mafela, actor, songwriter and film producer was born in 1942 in Sibasa, Limpopo.

FILE: Joe Mafela won the 2015 Comics' Choice Award Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
FILE: Joe Mafela won the 2015 Comics' Choice Award Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African legendary actor and musician Joe Mafela, popularly known as Sdumo, has died at 75. Cause of death not yet clear.

Mafela, actor, songwriter and film producer was born in 1942 in Sibasa, Limpopo.

He has had an illustrious career in film, television and stage.

Mafela made his acting debut in 1964, when he appeared in the feature movie Real News.

He starred in a Zulu Language sitcom Sgudi ‘Snaysi, which means “it is good”, it is nice” in English, in which he played the character of “Sdumo.”

This sitcom became a major hit in black television.

He has been in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA