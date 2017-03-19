-
Legendary actor Joe Mafela dies
Mafela, actor, songwriter and film producer was born in 1942 in Sibasa, Limpopo.
JOHANNESBURG – South African legendary actor and musician Joe Mafela, popularly known as Sdumo, has died at 75. Cause of death not yet clear.
Mafela, actor, songwriter and film producer was born in 1942 in Sibasa, Limpopo.
He has had an illustrious career in film, television and stage.
Mafela made his acting debut in 1964, when he appeared in the feature movie Real News.
He starred in a Zulu Language sitcom Sgudi ‘Snaysi, which means “it is good”, it is nice” in English, in which he played the character of “Sdumo.”
This sitcom became a major hit in black television.
He has been in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years.
