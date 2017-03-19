Judiciary concerned robbery at Chief Justice office will result in major setback

Judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube says the matter is now being investigated by the police.

JOHANNESBURG – The Judiciary says the robbery at the office of the Chief Justice will result in a major setback for its administration.

Fifteen computers containing sensitive information about judges and officials were stolen at the office in Midrand during a break in on Saturday where the Human Resources and facilities units are located.

Judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube says the matter is now being investigated by the police.

“Our offices have been there for almost a year and half in Midrand and we’ve security and cameras and so on. And we’re hopeful that the police will obviously look into all that we’ll be able to find out who are the people behind this criminal offence.”

Mncube says the incident constitute a huge setback for the entire administration of the justice.

“I can confirm that there was a break in at the office of the chief justice. I must indicate that this is the administration wing of the office, which is located in Midrand.

"The police have informed us that they are currently investigating the matter, with the view to have the perpetrators arrested.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)