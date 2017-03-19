City of CT monitoring water quality of Rietvlei Water Area after toxins reports

The Vlei has been temporarily closed for recreational activities after toxins associated with the algae were found.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is monitoring the water quality of the Rietvlei Water Area after discovering a potentially toxic algal bloom in the water.

The Vlei has been temporarily closed for recreational activities after toxins associated with the algae were found.

These toxins exceed the World Health Organisation’s recreational guideline for freshwater bodies.

The Milnerton Aquatic Club’s 24-hour endurance sailing challenge which was scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled until further notice.

The City’s biodiversity manager Julia Woods says, “The toxins are neurotoxins toxins, they won’t kill you but you can get rashes, you can get nauseas, and especially if you’re in the water a lot, it can definitely affect you and as a result of that and because of health implications we had to cancel it.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)