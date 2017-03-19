Chief Justice gravely concerned about burglary at Midrand offices

Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says he has sanctioned a thorough investigation into the incident.

JOHANNESBURG – The Judiciary says Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is gravely concerned about the burglary that took place at his Midrand offices and has urged police to view the crime in a very serious light and do everything in their power to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

Fifteen computers containing sensitive information about judges and officials were stolen at the Chief Justice’s offices in Midrand during a break in on Saturday.

The office is where the human resources and facilities units are located.

It’s understood that among the personal information stored in the computers that were stolen are judges’ identity document details, bank accounts, residential addresses and information pertaining to their employment as judges.

Judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube says police are investigating the matter.

“Our offices have been there for almost a year and half in Midrand and we’ve security and cameras and so on. And we’re hopeful that the police will obviously look into all that we’ll be able to find out who are the people behind this criminal offence.”

Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says he has sanctioned a thorough investigation into the incident.

His spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the entire South African Police Service are deeply concerned about the brazen robbery.

“The South African Police Service sees the breaking in the office of the Chief Justice as an attack on the judicial system and views this in a serious light.”

Also on Saturday, Gauteng High Court Judge Ramarumo Monama was robbed at gunpoint at his home.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)