Chief Justice gravely concerned about burglary at Midrand offices
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says he has sanctioned a thorough investigation into the incident.
JOHANNESBURG – The Judiciary says Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is gravely concerned about the burglary that took place at his Midrand offices and has urged police to view the crime in a very serious light and do everything in their power to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.
Fifteen computers containing sensitive information about judges and officials were stolen at the Chief Justice’s offices in Midrand during a break in on Saturday.
The office is where the human resources and facilities units are located.
It’s understood that among the personal information stored in the computers that were stolen are judges’ identity document details, bank accounts, residential addresses and information pertaining to their employment as judges.
Judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube says police are investigating the matter.
“Our offices have been there for almost a year and half in Midrand and we’ve security and cameras and so on. And we’re hopeful that the police will obviously look into all that we’ll be able to find out who are the people behind this criminal offence.”
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says he has sanctioned a thorough investigation into the incident.
His spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the entire South African Police Service are deeply concerned about the brazen robbery.
“The South African Police Service sees the breaking in the office of the Chief Justice as an attack on the judicial system and views this in a serious light.”
Also on Saturday, Gauteng High Court Judge Ramarumo Monama was robbed at gunpoint at his home.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Joe Mafela’s family confirm actor was killed in car accident
-
Legendary actor Joe Mafela dies
-
City of CT monitoring water quality of Rietvlei Water Area after toxins reports
-
Moseneke deeply disappointed by disruptions at higher education convention
-
De Lille to request national govt to declare Imizamo Yethu disaster area
-
Eastern Cape govt issues stern warning to feuding taxi associations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.