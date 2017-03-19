ANC in Eastern Cape almost ready to go to its elective conference

The Nelson Mandela Bay conference was one of three outstanding ahead of the provincial election later this year.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape says it’s almost ready go to its elective conference but not before dealing with the matter involving the Nelson Mandela Bay region’s new chairperson Andile Lungisa.

There’s still uncertainty about whether Lungisa, who’s been asked to step down by the ANC’s national leadership, will resign to allow for a new leader to be chosen.

Lungisa stood in the regional election two weeks ago despite being told that as a Provincial Executive Committee member he was prohibited from contesting a position in lower structure.

The Nelson Mandela Bay conference was one of three outstanding ahead of the provincial election later this year.

ANC Eastern Cape secretary Oscar Mabuyane says, “We’re basically trying to ameliorate the situation. We don’t have the thing of province vs national and national vs the region and so on.

“I think there’s an amicable way out on the matter and comrade Andile himself being a chief volunteer on that because this is affecting him.”

Mabuyane adds they are also busy preparing for the Alfred Nzo regional conference.

“We’ve already started the process of audit which we’re doing it concurrently with the provincial conference preparations, but in May we intend to take Alfred to its early conference. Then we’re expecting the provincial conference to sit sometime end of July.”

LUNGISA PLAN TO DEFY ANC TOP 6

Lungisa reportedly is planing on defying a directive from the National Executive Committee (NEC) to vacate his position.

The ANC’s top six ordered Lungisa, who was only elected into the position last week, to step down.

This follows a similar directive by Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe who warned him against standing in the elective conference as he was Province Executive Committee (PEC) member.

Lungisa refused to say to Eyewitness News whether he will resign but apparently told the City Press he plans to stand his ground.

Mabuyane said going against the NEC’s decision would constitute ill-discipline.

“And the letter was not actually directed to comrade Lungisa or the Nelson Mandela Bay, it was a letter written to all provincial secretaries and the leagues, explaining this issue before.”

Mabuyane said the issue has created a hullabaloo.

“Which is very much unfortunate, something that could have been avoided and it’s quite regrettable and the unnecessary confusion that creates an impression that the ANC is in tatters.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)