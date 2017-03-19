5 arrested in latest OR Tambo heist breakthrough

The latest arrests come a few days after police announced the arrest of four others in connection with the theft of R20 million worth of foreign currency at the airport.

JOHANNESBURG – Detailed information has emerged suggesting police have made another major breakthrough in their investigation into the OR Tambo International Airport heist.

Eyewitness News has learnt that five more suspects have been arrested.

This comes after the police announced on Tuesday night, the arrest of four others.

About R20 million worth of foreign currency was taken in the heist.

Detailed information in the possession of EWN shows that the latest arrests include security guards who were stationed at the airport at the time of the heist earlier this month.

It's understood that a Lamborghini and a substantial amount of money have been seized.

The suspects are believed to be from different areas including Soshanguve and Kempton Park.

The hawks and police have declined to confirm or deny the arrests.

The money was taken by a gang posing as police, they robbed a container, making off with the currency.

Last week, acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane said he expected more arrests in connection with the brazen robbery at the airport following the appearance in court of two men in connection with the case.

At the time Phahlane said two more people are also being questioned in connection with the crime, one of them is a police officer.

He said it was clear that those who were tasked with securing the targeted section failed to do so, but added that there was no reason to doubt the competency of the authorities who were responsible for securing the airport.

