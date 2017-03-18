Zenzele: Violent protest was last resort for attention

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 26°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Zenzele: Violent protest was last resort for attention

Angry community members in the area set a truck from a nearby mine alight and damaged ten more vehicles on the R28 in a march over the lack of electricity in the area.

Zenzele residents s set a truck from a nearby mine alight and damaged ten more vehicles on the R28 in a protest over the lack of electricity in the area. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN
Zenzele residents s set a truck from a nearby mine alight and damaged ten more vehicles on the R28 in a protest over the lack of electricity in the area. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Protesting Zenzele community members say they were left with no choice but to protest due to a lack of electricity in their area.

Angry community members set a truck from a nearby mine alight and damaged ten more vehicles on the R28.

The police say calm has been restored.

The community members say they have lived for far too long without electricity.

This woman says, “That was the plan, for the memorandum to reach the office by 12am, then we would go back.”

At the same time executive mayor of the Randfontein municipality Mzi Khumalo has called for calm in the area, adding that his office is open to constructive engagement in dealing with the community’s problems.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA