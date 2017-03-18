Zenzele: Violent protest was last resort for attention

Angry community members in the area set a truck from a nearby mine alight and damaged ten more vehicles on the R28 in a march over the lack of electricity in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – Protesting Zenzele community members say they were left with no choice but to protest due to a lack of electricity in their area.

Angry community members set a truck from a nearby mine alight and damaged ten more vehicles on the R28.

The police say calm has been restored.

The community members say they have lived for far too long without electricity.

This woman says, “That was the plan, for the memorandum to reach the office by 12am, then we would go back.”

At the same time executive mayor of the Randfontein municipality Mzi Khumalo has called for calm in the area, adding that his office is open to constructive engagement in dealing with the community’s problems.

